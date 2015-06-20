LHP Chris Sale marked his fifth consecutive start with at least 12 strikeouts Friday against Texas.

SS Alexei Ramirez always has been a streaky hitter, but this season he has yet to showcase a lengthy hot streak. Ramirez, 34, is hitting .139 (5-for-36) in his past 10 games. “We’ve all seen Alexei offensively,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “When it’s not going right, it seems to slip at points out there, and you have to be able to play different sides of the ball.”

RHP David Robertson blew his fourth save in 17 opportunities Friday. Robertson has a 4.08 ERA in those opportunities with eight earned runs in 17 2/3 innings. “It was a poor performance on me,” Robertson said. “I should have been there to pick the team up. We needed this one really bad.”

C Tyler Flowers returned to the starting lineup for the first time in four games. He launched his fourth home run of the season on an 0-1 count off of Texas Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis. Flowers has hit two home runs in June to go along with one in April and one in May.