CF Adam Eaton is the subject of clubhouse T-shirts after referring to himself earlier this season as “the straw that stirs the drink.” After going 2-for-4 in Saturday’s win, the White Sox leadoff hitter continues to produce from his pivotal spot in the line-up. Eaton has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games and has three games in which he has picked up multiple hits.

LHP Carlos Rodon, who improved to 3-0 with 1.88 ERA at home this season. Rodon has registered 22 strikeouts in his last four starts at home. The rookie has benefited pitching behind White Sox LHP Chris Sale, soaking in the way Sale handles his business. ”It’s fun to watch him pitch,“ Rodon said. ”No matter how long he goes for, whether it’s eight or nine innings,

LHP Zach Duke has continued to emerge as a reliable reliever, pitching a perfect eighth inning in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Rangers. Duke struck out two of the three hitters he faced and extended his scoreless appearance streak to five games (4 1/3 innings). He has allowed only two earned runs over his last 12 appearances at home.

SS Alexei Ramirez hasn’t had the easiest stretch of late, especially at the plate. Ramirez went 1-for-4 on Saturday with a single, but also drove in a run on a ground ball that skipped off Texas SS Elvis Andrus’ glove. He came through with a single in his next at-bat, which snapped a 0-for-17 hitless streak. Ramirez, who is batting .223, has four hits in his last 26 at-bats, only a .154 average.

RHP David Robertson was in a better mood after earning his 14th save in 18 opportunities on Saturday. His perfect ninth inning included a strikeout of Rangers DH Prince Fielder when Robertson said he was throwing with everything he had.