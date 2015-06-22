1B Jose Abreu struggled in his final two at-bats Sunday, striking out each time. The whiffs came after Abreu lined back-to-back singles in the fourth and fifth innings and scored the White Sox’s first run of the day. Abreu has six multi-hit games in his past 12 games and has hit safely in each of his past six games and in 10 of his past 12. In that time, Abreu is batting .348.

LF Melky Cabrera registered a career-high five hits Sunday in the White Sox’s 3-2, 11-inning win over Texas. His five hits were the most by a White Sox player since July 9, 2013, when Alex Rios had six hits against Detroit. Cabrera broke up his collection of singles with a double in the eighth inning, his second extra-base hit while hitting right-handed this season. “I think he’s just starting to feel a little better on the right side,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

RHP David Robertson followed up his perfect outing Saturday with another solid showing Sunday in Chicago’s 3-2, 11-inning win over Texas. Robertson, Chicago’s closer, pitched the ninth inning as part of a strong effort by the White Sox bullpen, which threw four scoreless innings. Robertson allowed a single in the ninth Sunday but also had a strikeout and kept the tie score intact. Robertson, who has 14 saves on the year, has thrown 12 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts in non-save opportunities over 11 outings this season.

3B Gordon Beckham has adjusted to being a reserve player, often called into action late in ballgames. When he delivered his first career walk-off home run Sunday against the White Sox, no one was more relieved than Beckham. He led off the 11th inning with the game-winning solo shot. “It was a great day to come in and help the team win,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been doing that much lately, and so that was a big pick-me-up for me.”