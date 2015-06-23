LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte on June 22. Jennings is 1-2 with a 7.83 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 relief appearances this season.

RF Avisail Garcia went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Garcia improved his career batting average against the Twins to .356 in 32 games. In nine games this season, Garcia is slashing at .517 with multiple hits in six of those games.

1B Jose Abreu had two hits, including a double in the fourth inning. Abreu extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over his last 13 games, Abreu is hitting .353 with seven multi-hit efforts.

LHP John Danks allowed nine runs (five earned) over 5 1/3 innings of work, taking the loss. The nine runs allowed tied a career high for Danks, who dropped to 7-15 with a 5.76 ERA in 29 games against the Twins. He gave up nine hits, including three homers, walked one and struck out two. “I stunk, there’s really no other way to put it,” Danks said. “I wasn’t good in the bullpen, wasn’t good in the game, made bad pitches, got hit. Gotta throw early strikes, gotta get ahead and make quality pitches and I did neither.”

RHP Scott Carroll allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in one inning of work. Carroll has now allowed a run in three consecutive outings and six of his last seven. Chicago is 1-8 in games Carroll has pitched in this season.