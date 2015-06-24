LHP Dan Jennings (inflammation on left side of neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on June 22.

1B Jose Abreu went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double. The four hits were a career high and extended his hitting streak to eight games. Abreu is hitting .393 over his last 14 games overall, with multi-hit efforts in eight of those games.

RHP Matt Albers threw a simulated game on Tuesday and is set to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Albers has been on the 15-day disabled list on April 25 and had surgery on his fractured pinkie finger on May 5.

C Geovany Soto went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles. For Soto, the RBIs were his 12th and 13th of the year. It was Soto’s third multi-hit game in 39 appearances this season.

RHP Jeff Samardzija allowed two runs on eight hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out seven. For Samardzija, traded to Chicago over the winter from the Oakland Athletics, it was his third consecutive outing of at least seven innings and was his third straight quality start. ”I was just in the zone, stayed away from their power guys,“ Samardzija said. I just didn’t want to pitch into any damage.”