2B Carlos Sanchez hit the game-deciding three-run triple with two out in the top of the 10th inning Thursday, the first three-base hit of his short major league career. “He turned a couple of double plays (actually three) in there too,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He had a couple of hits. I feel good for him.” The three RBI marked his career high in that department, too.

LHP Jose Quintana starts for the 12th time in his career against Detroit on Friday night. He is 4-3 with a 4.26 ERA against the Tigers but is 0-2 against them this season. Quintana is 2-4 with a 4.35 ERA on the road this season. He did not receive a decision in his previous start this year.

CF Adam Eaton got chastised for stopping on the first base line while grounding out Wednesday but Thursday he got a chance to ease around the bases when he opened the game with his fourth home run of the season. “We had a talk,” manager Robin Ventura said of talking to Eaton about running out grounders. “You run everything out. You don’t take anything for granted.” Eaton added a single, a walk and a sacrifice bunt in helping the White Sox to an 8-7 win.

RHP Jake Petricka pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Chicago, the sixth and seventh innings. He also got Detroit batters to ground into two double plays. Nomal stuff for Petricka, whose 19 double play grounders is the most among major league relievers over the last two seasons.

LHP Carlos Rodon lasted five innings Thursday in his start against Detroit, a start that ended primarily because he’d thrown 104 pitches. “That’s a good-hitting team,” manager Robin Ventura said of Detroit. “He gave up a couple of home runs. But he showed some (pause) stuff. He continues to impress.” Rodon gave up eight hits and four runs. He walked two and struck out seven but was able to strand seven runners in his five innings.

SS Alexei Ramirez was supposed to have a day off Thursday but that came to an end in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 8-7, 10-inning victory over Detroit. Ramirez doubled as a pinch-hitter for 3B Connor Gillaspie and remained in the game to play short. He struck out on curves in the 10th.