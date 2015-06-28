1B Jose Abreu found himself in the second spot in the batting order for Saturday’s game in Detroit and manager Robin Ventura indicated the same would be the case for Sunday despite a rained out game. ”If we’re rained out, I may keep it that way,“ Ventura said before the rainout. ”In fact, I think I will. For us, against left-handers, it’s a tough go. So in shuffling the lineup,

LHP John Danks had his scheduled start against Detroit rained out on Saturday. Manager Robin Ventura elected to skip Danks altogether this time through the rotation. The White Sox have two games at St. Louis and will have left-handers Chris Sale and Jose Quintana pitch against the Cardinals.

RHP Matt Albers, out since April 26 because of a broken little finger on his right hand, threw a scoreless inning Friday in his first rehab appearance. Albers pitched the eighth. Chicago can be expected to bring him back fairly soon once he demonstrates his effectiveness is back and he is capable of pitching back-to-back games.

RHP Jeff Samardzija was scheduled to make his fourth start of the season against Detroit on Sunday. Samardzija had not pitched against the Tigers until this season and in his previous three starts is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts. Samardzija won his last start, beating Minnesota.

UT Emilio Bonifacio was written into the lineup to start Saturday before rain washed out the game. It was believed to be a start to keep Bonifacio sharp and for that reason manager Robin Ventura might leave him in the lineup for Sunday’s game. It would also give 2B Carlos Sanchez an extra day of rest.

SS Alexei Ramirez was bumped from the second spot in the batting order after only one game. Ramirez walked his first time up Friday but was hitless in four tries after that. Manager Robin Ventura put Ramirez at sixth in the order for Saturday’s rained out game and might keep him there Sunday.