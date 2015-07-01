LHP Chris Sale was marvelous again Tuesday night, even though he didn’t get the win. Sale fanned 12 in eight innings, tying Pedro Martinez (1999) with eight straight starts of 10 strikeouts or more. Sale finished June with 75 strikeouts, the most by any pitcher in a month since Nolan Ryan whiffed 87 for the 1977 California Angels. In 103 2/3 innings, Sale has an absurd 141-22 strikeout-walk ratio.

LHP Jose Quintana will get the call Wednesday night when Chicago closes out its two-game interleague series in St. Louis. Quintana is coming off a no-decision in his last start at Detroit on Friday night, scattering 11 hits over six innings and allowing three runs. Quintana beat the Cardinals on June 12, 2012, giving up 10 hits but just one run in 5 1/3 innings, and is 4-5, 2.44 in 13 career interleague starts.

RF Avisail Garcia’s infield single in the second gave him a modest four-game hitting streak which has seen him go 6-for-16. That’s at least allowed him to close a blah month on a positive note, as Garcia started June a putrid 11-for-78, a .141 average. Garcia enters July with a .269 average but has fanned more than five times as much as he’s walked (67-13).

3B Conor Gillaspie snapped an 0-for-11 skid in interleague play with a second inning single and added another single in the fourth, going 2-for-3 against Lance Lynn before being pulled for a pinch-hitter in the eighth. Gillaspie’s last multi-hit game before Tuesday night also occurred on the last day of a month, as he notched two hits on May 31 in Houston.

C Tyler Flowers’ first extra-inning hit of the season traveled 431 feet with two outs in the top of the 11th, snapping a 1-1 tie and giving Chicago the win. Manager Robin Ventura said he was encouraged by Flowers’ lineout in the ninth and decided to let him hit in the 11th. Flowers made his manager’s decision a good one with his sixth homer of the year.