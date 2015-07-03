RHP Junior Guerra was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for Jennings. In three games with the White Sox, Guerra gave up seven hits and three runs over four innings with a walk and three strikeouts. The former Dodger closer pitched effectively last year for Chicago, compiling a 2-4 record and 2.91 ERA in 42 appearances.

LHP Dan Jennings (neck) was activated from the 15-day DL after completing a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, where he made three appearances. Jennings was disabled June 7 after retiring just one of the four hitters he faced in a June 4 outing at Texas. His ERA rose from 2.31 to 7.83 in the month prior to going on the DL, as he allowed 17 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings.

LHP Jose Quintana entered the night with the lowest ERA among active pitchers who have made at least 13 starts in interleague play and did nothing to hurt it. Overcoming three rain delays, Quintana scattered six hits in six innings, allowing a run and fanning eight to earn his fourth win. He’s pitched 14 straight innings without allowing a walk.

LHP John Danks will get the start Friday night when Chicago opens a three-game weekend series with Baltimore at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks hasn’t pitched since June 22, when he absorbed a 13-2 loss in Minnesota after allowing nine runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings. His scheduled start Saturday in Detroit was rained out. In his career, Danks has made 12 starts against the Orioles, going 5-5, 4.28 in 73 2/3 innings.

C Tyler Flowers homered for the third straight game, a long two-run shot that kicked off a five-run ninth to seal the win for the White Sox. He’s the first Chicago catcher to go yard in three straight games since A.J. Pierzynski, who did it in five consecutive games back in 2012. Three of Flowers’ seven homers this year have occurred in the ninth inning or later.