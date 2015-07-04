RHP Carson Fulmer met with reporters and threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox’s 1-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Fulmer, the eighth overall pick in the 2015 First Year Player Draft, signed a contract with the White Sox earlier in the day. The plan is for Fulmer to take a few weeks off from throwing, after a hefty workload in his final season at Vanderbilt, and then begin his professional career later this summer. His starting point will likely be in the Arizona Rookie League. “I hate taking time off and trying to slow stuff down,” Fulmer said. “But it’s part of their plan. They know what they’re doing, obviously. I‘m just here for the ride and control what I can control.”

2B Carlos Sanchez went 0-for-3 and struck out with one out and two runners on base in the second inning of the White Sox’s 1-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sanchez is really struggling offensively and carried a paltry .176 batting average into the game. “For him, it’s been a rough go, but you have to be able to be ready for the fastball, hit the fastball and not think too much,” manager Robin Ventura said. “When you overthink it and you’re trying to get the perfect pitch, it’s too hard to hit that.”

LHP Chris Sale will have his next start pushed back a day to Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, who come to Chicago to start a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Rookie LHP Carlos Rodon had been skipped in the previous rotation cycle, which allowed manager Robin Ventura to put him back into the mix whenever he wanted. He chose to give Rodon Sale’s originally scheduled start Sunday in a series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. “This isn’t anything to do with him health wise, he’s not complaining about anything,” Ventura said of Sale. “It’s just more of being able to give him an extra day.”

LHP Carlos Rodon will start Sunday for the White Sox in the finale of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at U.S. Cellular Field. The hard-throwing rookie was skipped in the previous turn through the rotation and will be coming off nine days’ rest. He will take the start originally scheduled for LHP Chris Sale, who will move back to Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

LHP John Danks bounced back from a rough month of outings to post a gem for the White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks threw seven scoreless innings in Chicago’s 1-0 victory and snapped a four-start losing skid. He was coming off being skipped in the rotation and said it was good motivation to rebound. “I’ve pitched my way into being the guy who gets skipped,” Danks said. “I understand that. My goal is to be consistent, go out there and work my way into being one of the top guys again.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija (5-4, 4.56) will start Saturday for the White Sox in the second game of a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles at U.S. Cellular Field. Samardzija took a no-decision in his last start, on June 28, when he allowed four runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings. This will be his third career start against the Orioles and second this season. He is 0-1 with an 8.25 ERA against Baltimore in those outings, including a loss April 29 at Camden Yards. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings of that defeat.