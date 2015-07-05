2B Carlos Sanchez is batting .167 after going 0-for-4 in the White Sox’s 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, but manager Robin Ventura thinks a turnaround is coming. “Nobody is comfortable with that, but I don’t think he’s going to be there (all season),” Ventura said.

1B/DH Jose Abreu continues to hit second in the batting order for the White Sox. Abreu, who has hit third most of his career, batted in that spot for the fifth straight game Saturday in a 3-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles. He went 2-for-4 with two extra-base hits and scored twice.

LHP Carlos Rodon (3-1, 4.07) will start for the White Sox on Sunday in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. It will be the rookie’s second appearance and first start against the Orioles this season, after throwing a scoreless inning of relief April 29 at Camden Yards.

LF Melky Cabrera is starting to hit like the player the White Sox felt they got by signing him as a free agent in the off-season. He singled in his first at bat Saturday and went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the White Sox’s 3-2 win Saturday over the Baltimore Orioles, continuing a hot stretch at the plate. Cabrera is batting .395 in his last 11 games.

RHP Jeff Samardzija flirted with no-hitter by keeping the Baltimore Orioles hitless through 5 2/3 innings, but wound up taking a no-decision in the White Sox’s 3-2 win Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Samardzija pitched 7 2/3 innings and only allowed one run, which was scored on a two-out, two-run home run allowed by RHP Zach Putnam in the eighth.