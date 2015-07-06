LHP Chris Sale (6-4, 2.87) has a chance to set himself apart in major-league history when he takes the mound Monday in a series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. If Sale strikes out 10 or more hitters, he will become the first pitcher to do that in nine straight starts. That would be one more than Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who is the only other pitcher to strike out 10 or more in eight straight starts. Sale is 3-3 with a 1.80 ERA and has 97 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched during his streak.

RF Avisail Garcia singled in the fourth inning of the White Sox’s 9-1 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Garcia, who made a terrific leaping catch to rob the Orioles of a game-tying homer Saturday, is one game shy of tying his season high hitting streak of nine straight games. Garcia is hitting .400 during the current streak, after hitting just .181 for the month of June.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the sixth inning of the white Sox’s 9-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu is hitting .310 during the streak and .303 in his last 36 games.

RHP Zach Putnam has allowed an earned run in three of his past four relief appearances, including a game-tying, two-run homer Saturday with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday in the White Sox’s 3-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles. Putnam got the win after the White Sox scored a run in the bottom of the inning to re-take the lead, but it was the second homer Putnam has allowed in that span. “That’s part of going through a long year,” manager Robin Ventura said Sunday, prior to the White Sox’s 9-1 loss in the series finale against the Orioles. “Don’t lose track that he’s a good pitcher and he’s done well to this point. A couple of homers have bit him, but this one we got to come back and win the game. In the end that’s the important thing. He needs to locate a little better and get it down.”

LHP Carlos Rodon had the worst home outing of his rookie season at U.S. Cellular Field on Sunday in the White Sox’s 9-1 loss to conclude a series against the Baltimore Orioles. Rodon went five-plus innings, allowed four runs (three earned) and took the loss in his first start since being skipped in the previous turn through the rotation. Coming into the game, h was 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field. This time he was shakier, despite striking out seven. Rodon gave up four hits and walked four, including a solo home run by 2B Jonathan Schoop. “There are some command issues, but I think he’s going to build off it,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s young and he’s still going through this. He can’t be spot on every time but he’s pretty good.”