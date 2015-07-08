LHP Chris Sale didn’t set major league history, but he threw a complete game and pitched another gem to beat the Blue Jays 4-2 Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale needed 10 strikeouts to become the first pitcher in the majors to strike out 10 or more hitters in nine consecutive starts. He finished with six but got the victory while pitching against his former mentor, LHP Mark Buehrle. It was Sale’s first complete game of the season. Earlier in the day, Sale was named to the American League All-Star team, joining Billy Pierce as the only White Sox pitchers to be four-time All-Stars.

LHP Eric Surkamp had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, and he immediately saw action out of the bullpen. Surkamp allowed four runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Phillies. He was 7-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 18 games (seven starts) in Triple-A this season.

LHP Jose Quintana (4-7, 3.81) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana is looking for his eighth consecutive quality start; he is 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA in his past seven outings. Quintana, who is coming off a win at the St. Louis, is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA in six career starts against Toronto. All six of his starts against the Blue Jays were quality starts.

RF Avisail Garcia tied his season-best, nine-game hitting streak with a single in the fourth inning of the White Sox’s 4-2 win against the Blue Jays on Monday. He is hitting .382 in the streak, but manager Robin Ventura thinks he still is not in a groove. “He hasn’t really been on a hot streak,” Ventura said. “He’s been probably getting one (hit) a game, so it’s not like he’s necessarily on a hot streak. I think there’s more to him than what he’s got going on right now. It’s nice, but for him, I know there’s more there, and he knows there’s more there.”

RHP Nate Jones was back at U.S. Cellular Field on Monday, but he isn’t ready to return to the bullpen just yet during his recovery from Tommy John surgery performed in July 2014. Jones has been throwing bullpen sessions and simulated games every two days and feels as if a rehab assignment in the minor leagues might be coming in the next couple of weeks.

LF Melky Cabrera laced a game-winning double that scored two runs in the White Sox’s three-run rally against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle in the eighth inning Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Chicago beat Toronto 4-2. Cabrera is hitting .559 (19-for-34) with nine RBIs in 13 career games against Buehrle.

RHP Jeff Samardzija is the subject of trade speculation for the second season in a row, but this time he is trying not to pay too much attention to it. Last year, when he was with the Cubs, he did pay attention to the rumors and wound up getting traded to the A‘s, a team that was never mentioned. Samardzija is originally from nearby Valparaiso, Ind., and he hopes the White Sox don’t trade him. If it happens, however, he will deal with it then instead of now. “(Last year) taught me to not pay attention to it and go about my business,” Samardzija said.