RHP Javy Guerra, who was on the White Sox’s Triple-A Charlotte team, was suspended 50 games after failing a second test for a drug of abuse.

LHP Chris Sale, if he pitches in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, would not be available to start either of Chicago’s doubleheader games July 17 against the Kansas City Royals, according to manager Robin Ventura. Sale is a candidate to start the All-Star Game for the American League.