RHP Javy Guerra, who was on the White Sox’s Triple-A Charlotte team, was suspended 50 games after failing a second test for a drug of abuse.

LHP Chris Sale, if he pitches in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, would not be available to start either of Chicago’s doubleheader games July 17 against the Kansas City Royals, according to manager Robin Ventura. Sale is a candidate to start the All-Star Game for the American League.

CF Adam Eaton hit his second career walk-off homer to lift the White Sox to a 7-6, 11-inning victory against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the seventh walk-off hit for the White Sox this season and second homer to end a game. Eaton is hitting .290 in his last 24 games and has hit safely in four consecutive games.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the White Sox’s 7-6 win Wednesday against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu went 2-for-5 and scored two runs. Abreu made his 18th start as Chicago’s designated hitter. Coming into the game, he was hitting .329 with a .373 on-base percentage and .557 slugging percentage. In 60 starts at first base, Abreu is hitting .281/.329/.477. Abreu is hitting .310 during his streak.

LHP John Danks had another rough start Wednesday in Chicago’s 7-6 win against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks, who got a no-decision, lasted just 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. Danks was coming off a scoreless seven-inning outing Friday against the Orioles. That start was after he was been skipped once in the rotation because of ineffectiveness.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (5-4, 4.33 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Samardzija allowed just one run on three hits in 7 2/3 innings Saturday against Baltimore in one of his best starts of the season, but took his second straight no-decision after the bullpen coughed up the lead. Samardzija last faced the Blue Jays on May 27 in Toronto, taking a no-decision after allowing an unearned run on eight hits in seven innings.