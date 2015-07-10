DH Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 11 games Thursday in the White Sox’s 2-0 win Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field to conclude a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu went 2-for-4 and kept the streak going with a single off RHP R.A. Dickey in the third inning for the White Sox’s first hit. Abreu, who’s hitting .326 during his streak, has five career hitting streaks of 10 games or longer. He’s been hitting well since being moved from third in the order to second, and manager Robin Ventura doesn’t foresee that changing despite LF Melky Cabrera having a hot bat.

LHP Carlos Rodon (3-2, 4.18) will start for the White Sox on Friday at Wrigley Field in the opener of a series against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs. Rodon, a rookie, will make the third interleague start of his brief career. He’s 1-1 with an 8.38 ERA after allowing nine earned runs in 9 2/3 innings in his first two interleague starts, including a loss in his most recent interleague outing June 15 at the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rodon took a loss in his last time out after allowing four runs on four hits and four walks July 5 against the Baltimore Orioles. “I heard it’s a pretty big deal (playing the Cubs), so I‘m looking forward to it,” Rodon said. “I‘m not from the Midwest. I‘m from North Carolina, so I grew up dreaming of pitching in Atlanta. I guess it’s a pretty big deal (pitching at Wrigley), but it’s still baseball and we’re going to go there and try to win some ballgames.”

LF Melky Cabrera extended his season high hitting streak to eight games Thursday afternoon in the White Sox’s 2-0 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cabrera went 1-for-4 and hit his fourth homer of the season to give Chicago a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. Prior to the game, manager Robin Ventura said he’s not ready to put Cabrera back into second spot of the batting order. Cabrera’s offense has picked up hitting behind 1B/DH Jose Abreu, who was moved to the second spot nine games ago.

RHP Jeff Samardzija threw another gem for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field, throwing his sixth career complete game to earn his sixth win of the season. Samardzija struck out five, walked one and scattered four hits. He got some great defensive plays along the way from his middle infielders, but had the Blue Jays off-balance the entire game. ”His competiveness is always there,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”I think that’s probably the biggest thing that sticks (out) when you just watch him pitch, emotionally and everything else. He kept it all together.

SS Alexei Ramirez didn’t play Thursday afternoon in the White Sox’s 2-0 win to conclude a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez fouled a ball off his left foot Wednesday night and had it X-rayed Thursday. Results of the X-rays were negative and Ramirez hopes to rejoin the lineup at some point this coming weekend against the Chicago Cubs. Ramirez has a seven-game hitting streak going, but hasn’t driven in a run since June 21.

INF Gordon Beckham started at shortstop for the White Sox on Thursday in a 2-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Beckham, who went 0-for-3, started in place of SS Alexei Ramirez, who had his left foot X-rayed after fouling a ball off it Wednesday. Beckham is playing well defensively and made two more great plays in the eighth and ninth innings. He’s struggling mightily at the plate, though, hitting just .037 in his past 12 games and .074 in his last 27 contests.

RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox’s 2-0 victory Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carroll, 30, is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 12 appearances out of the bullpen in two stints with the White Sox this season. The White Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to a game Friday at the Chicago Cubs.