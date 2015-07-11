LHP Chris Sale (7-4, 2.87 ERA) makes his 17th start of the season and ninth on the road on Saturday. He’s 4-3 with a 3.40 ERA in eight games away from home. Sale received no decision in Monday’s start against Toronto, giving up two runs on six hits over nine innings. He saw a streak of consecutive games with at least 10 strikeouts end at eight. He’s the lone White Sox representative at next Tuesday’s All-Star game in Cincinnati.

RHP Nate Jones was assigned to Class A Winston-Salem for a rehab assignment. He has not pitched since April 2014 and had had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow July 29, 2014. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 137 career games with the White Sox between 2011 and 2015).

1B Jose Abreu was 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a fourth-inning infield single. Abreu is batting .327 (16-for-49) in that span.

LHP Carlos Rodon started Friday’s game and had no decision, but he did have his second career scoreless start and allowed a career-low two hits. He’s the sixth pitcher in the majors this season with at least six walks and six strikeouts in a game, including teammate Hector Noesi, who had the same on April 10 against Minnesota.

INF Tyler Saladino was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and immediately inserted into Friday’s lineup and batted second in his Major League debut.

3B Tyler Saladino was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and inserted into the starting lineup at third base and batted second. He went 0-for-3 in his major league debut. Saladino was hitting .255 with seven doubles, two triples, four homers and 29 RBIs with the Knights. “Knowing him the last few years and what he’s done in the minor leagues and spring training with us, you’re comfortable putting him in and comfortable he can play,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura.

RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following a 2-0 victory over Toronto, during which he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Carroll, 30, had gone 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 12 relief appearances in two stints with the White Sox.