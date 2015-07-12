LHP Chris Sale made his first start against the Cubs and at Wrigley Field Saturday and threw a shutout for six of his seven innings. He struck out 10 in a 5-1 victory. Sale has recorded double-digit strikeouts in each of his last 10 starts and is 5-2 with a 1.59 ERA over his last nine outings.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single in the first inning. During his streak, Abreau is batting .321 (17-for-53) with three doubles, a triple and two home runs.

RF Melky Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a seventh-inning single. During that stretch, he’s batting .361 (13-for-36) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

C Tyler Flowers went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. It was his first double since June 3. He has 11 multi-hit and five multi-RBI games this season.