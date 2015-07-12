FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 12, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale made his first start against the Cubs and at Wrigley Field Saturday and threw a shutout for six of his seven innings. He struck out 10 in a 5-1 victory. Sale has recorded double-digit strikeouts in each of his last 10 starts and is 5-2 with a 1.59 ERA over his last nine outings.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single in the first inning. During his streak, Abreau is batting .321 (17-for-53) with three doubles, a triple and two home runs.

RF Melky Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a seventh-inning single. During that stretch, he’s batting .361 (13-for-36) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

C Tyler Flowers went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. It was his first double since June 3. He has 11 multi-hit and five multi-RBI games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.