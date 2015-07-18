RHP Frankie Montas was recalled from Double-A Birmingham as the 26th man for Friday’s day-night doubleheader in his first appearance on a major league roster. Montas is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA with one shutout, 62 strikeouts and a .205 opposition average in 15 minor league.

LHP Jose Quintana (4-9, 3.69 ERA) is scheduled to make his 19th start of the season, ninth at home and third against the Royals on Saturday. Quintana has made nine quality starts since May 30, going 2-4 with a 2.82 ERA and leads the major leagues with 44 no-decisions since 2012. Quintana is 0-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 career starts against Kansas City.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 in game one on Friday and saw a 13-game hitting streak end. Still, Abreu owns five 10-plus game hitting streaks since 2014 and is tied fifth with Jose Altuve for second most in the majors. He’s the first White Sox player since 1914 with five 10-game hitting streaks over his first two seasons. The last with a similar run was retired 1B Paul Konerko, who had five 10-game streaks in a two-year span between 2010-11. Abreu also has successfully reached base in 16 straight games.

LHP John Danks improved to 5-8 on the season and did not allow a run for the second time in three games and just four hits over six-plus innings. “He just looked crisp tonight,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “He came out throwing strikes and really had command. Even though he walked a few guys, when he needed a strike he got some guys swinging at some stuff and popping ‘em up.” Danks improved to 9-1 with a 2.80 ERA all-time against Kansas City.

RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Birmingham on July 15.

C Geovany Soto started the early game and went 1-for-3 with a third-inning solo home run to force a temporary 1-1 tie with the Royals. He’s batting .417 (10-for-24) with three home runs when leading off an inning this season. Four of his homers have either tied the game or given the White Sox a lead.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (6-5) suffered his first loss since June 7 and fell to 3-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 day starts this season. He’s tossed at least seven innings in 11 of his last 12 starts. Samardzija has an 8.53 ERA in the first inning (20 runs overall) this season.

RHP David Robertson -- the fourth White Sox pitcher in Friday’s second game -- worked a one-two-three ninth with two strikeouts for his 20th save as the Chicago bullpen extended their scoreless innings streak to 13 1/3. “The bullpen’s been the huge bright spot for us the whole year,” said Chicago starter John Danks. Robertson has a 0.47 ERA with four saves and 35 strikeouts over 21 career games against Kansas City.