LHP Chris Sale (8-4, 2.72) will start the series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale, who was Chicago’s lone representative on the American League All-Star team, hasn’t pitched since before the All-Star break, when he beat the Chicago Cubs on July 11 at Wrigley Field. Sale allowed one run and scattered six hits in his seven-inning outing, recording 10 strikeouts. Sale is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA in his career against the Royals, including 4-3 with a 2.11 ERA against Kansas City at U.S. Cellular Field.

RF J.B. Shuck was in the starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals in place of RF Avisail Garcia. Shuck went 2-for-5 with two doubles, including a game-tying two-run double with two outs in the ninth. Shuck is hitting .333 this season at home.

LHP Jose Quintana had a string of nine quality starts come to an end Saturday in a 7-6 loss in 13 innings against the Kanas City Royals. Quintana went just 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and allowed four runs in the no-decision. It was the first time he had not lasted six innings since May 7. Quintana had a chance to become the first pitcher in major-league history to record four straight starts with at least eight strikeouts and no walks.

RF Avisail Garcia wasn’t in the starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Garcia played both games in a doubleheader Friday, going 3-for-6 with a triple and scoring a run. He hasn’t hit a home run since June 8 against the Houston Astros, a span of 31 games.

3B Tyler Saladino continued to impress in a 7-6, 13-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals. Saladino, who was called up July 10 before a series at the Chicago Cubs, extended his hitting streak to five games by singling in his first at-bat. He went 2-for-7 and also made several nice plays in the field. Saladino is trying to play his way onto the roster for a longer stint. The White Sox are likely to send a position player to the minors soon to add a bullpen arm that was subtracted before the series against the Cubs.

SS Alexei Ramirez still has the confidence of manager Robin Ventura, who thinks the veteran will finish strong offensively. Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with a game-tying homer in a 7-6, 13-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals, came into the game hitting .222. But he is hitting .333 in July. “Hitting-wise, he’ll improve,” Ventura said. “At the end of the year, you look up and he’s hitting .270. Everyone has that if they’re not going to hit. Defensively he’s turned around what was a slow start in the first half, defensively. Hitting-wise, he’ll end up hitting; he always has.”