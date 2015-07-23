RHP Nate Jones, on the 60-day disabled list as he continues recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in July 2014, has been transferred to Triple-A Charlotte as part of a rehab assignment. He worked one scoreless inning on Monday against Durham. Prior to the move Jones made three rehab appearances with Class A Winston-Salem, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout over three innings pitched. He has not pitched in the major leagues since April 2014 after undergoing surgery on his right elbow.

RHP Daniel Webb allowed one run and two hits in a three-inning relief outing. He owns a 1.69 ERA over his last three outings and saw streak of nine scoreless appearances in inter-league play come to an end. He’s 1-0 in 17 1/3 innings in 14 appearances with a 1.56 ERA.

1B Jose Abreu was 1-for-5 with a RBI and has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 inter-league games. Abreu represented the potential tying run when he came up with two out and two runners on in the ninth. But he grounded to third to end the game.

RHP Carlos Rodon (3-3) gave up seven runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked three in a four-inning outing. “I felt comfortable coming out of the warmup and started off the game pretty good, but it just didn’t work out,” said Rodon, who felt the outing slip away early. “You could just see the inconsistency in between pitches. It’s tough trying to make an adjustment. ... It’s something I’ve got to get better at.”

LHP John Danks (5-8, 4.98 ERA) is scheduled to make his 18th start of the season, 10th at home and first of his career against the Cardinals. Danks earned a win on July 17 against the Royals, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings.

C Geovany Soto went was 1-for-3 with a solo homer, his sixth of the year. He is batting .316 with three home runs in seven inter league games this season.