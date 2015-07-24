OF Adam Eaton homered in the fifth inning. Eaton, who was born in Springfield, Ohio, and went to college at Miami of Ohio, has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games against the Indians. In those 10 games he has hit .293 (2-for-41) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and two RBIs.

INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the roster spot created when INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the bereavement list Thursday. At Charlotte, Garcia was hitting .301, with one home run, 23 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 73 games.

OF Melky Cabrera hit two home runs, one from each side of the plate, in the win over Cleveland Thursday. Cabrera is the first White Sox hitter to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game since Nick Swisher, now with the Indians, did it against Cleveland on June 30, 2008.

RHP Jeff Samardzija put all the trade rumors behind him for one night Thursday as he pitched eight strong innings to get the win over Cleveland. Samardzija gave up one run on four hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. “All I can do is go out there and try to increase my value,” he said. “The better I pitch, the more teams will want me and the more the White Sox will get for me.”

INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the bereavement list prior to Thursday’s game. Bonifacio was hitting .160 with three RBIs in 75 at-bats this season.