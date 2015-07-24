1B Jose Abreu gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the sixth with a single to left. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 inter league games, with a .297 average during that span.

LHP John Danks, making his first career appearance against the Cardinals, had no decision after he gave up five hits, struck out five and walked none in 6 2/3 innings of work in a pitchers’ duel with Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn. “I would have liked to have gone deeper, but I feel like I did my job,” he said. “I turned it over to a really good bullpen. Good players on a good team found a way to beat us.”

LF Melky Cabrera went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the sixth inning. He’s hitting .326 over his last 25 games.

RHP Jeff Samardzija makes his 20th start of the season and 11th on the road as the White Sox open a four-game series in Cleveland on Thursday. Samardzija (6-5, 4.08 ERA) suffered the loss in his last start on July 17, allowing four runs on seven hits over seven innings in a 4-2 White Sox loss. He’ll make his second career start against the Indians. Samardzija is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 10 road starts this year.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 on Wednesday and is batting .327 (20-for-61) with three home runs and 10 RBIs over 15 inter league games this season.

RHP David Robertson gave up a two-out eighth inning triple to Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina that scored three runs for a 3-2 St. Louis lead. It was his fifth blow save of the season. Robertson owns a 1.03 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field in 26 1/3 innings.