LHP Jose Quintana went the distance Friday, pitching his first career complete game and shutout in a 6-0 win over Cleveland. “It felt really good to get my first shutout. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Quintana.

1B Jose Abreu’s homered in the sixth inning. He has a 12-game hitting streak against the Indians. He is hitting .298 (14-for-47) in that span with four home runs and seven RBIs.

3B Tyler Saladino had hits in seven of his first eight major league games. Saladino is the first White Sox player to hit safely in seven of his first eight games since Frank Thomas did it in 1990.