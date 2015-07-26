2B Carlos Sanchez hit his first major league home run in the fourth inning on Saturday against the Indians, a solo blast off RHP Carlos Carrasco.

LHP Chris Sale was his usual dominant self Saturday against the Indians, giving up two runs in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Sale said Chicago’s five-run first inning was a big factor in his performance. “Before I even throw a pitch, we put up a five spot. That was awesome. I just tried to make quality pitches and try not to let anything get out of hand.”

1B Jose Abreu, who homered off RHP Corey Kluber on Friday night, has faced eight former Cy Young Award winners in his career: Kluber, RHP R.A. Dickey, RHP Felix Hernandez, LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Jake Peavy, LHP David Price, RHP Max Scherzer and RHP Justin Verlander. In a combined 96 at-bats against them, Abreu has a .323 average with five doubles, 10 home runs and 19 RBI.

OF Melky Cabrera had three more hits and two more RBIs on Saturday. In the first three games of the series in Cleveland, he is 7-for-13 (.538) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs and five runs. In his last 30 games against the Indians, Cabrera has batted .326.