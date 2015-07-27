LHP Chris Sale struck out seven in his win Saturday night. That snapped Sale’s major league record of seven consecutive road starts with 10 or more strikeouts.

INF Leury Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte prior to Sunday’s game. Garcia, who was recalled on Thursday when INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the bereavement list, appeared in one game and was 1-for-1 in his only plate appearance.

LHP Carlos Rodon, who gave up seven runs in four innings in his last start, gave up no runs in 6 2/3 innings in his win over the Indians on Sunday. “Carlos did a great job. He was getting ahead of guys, locating his fastball well and he threw a lot of good changeups. I didn’t feel like he was in trouble at any point,” said catcher Tyler Flowers.

DH Adam LaRoche was probably happy to leave Cleveland. In the four-game weekend series LaRoche struck out in seven of his last eight at bats, and he struck out 11 times in 17 at-bats in the series overall.

OF Melky Cabrera scored as many runs in the four-game sweep of Cleveland, as the entire Indians team. Both Cabrera and the Indians scored five runs. Cabrera hit .529 (9-for-17) in the series, with three doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

INF Emilio Bonifacio was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Sunday’s game. Bonifacio, who is hitting .160 with three RBIs in 44 games, was placed on the bereavement list Thursday.