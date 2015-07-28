INF Carlos Sanchez had himself a nice night from the No. 9 hole, going 2-for-5. Those two hits helped the second baseman move the needle on a hitting streak of his own, which now stands at 10 straight -- a career high. Sanchez also has multiple hits in three games in a row.

OF Adam Eaton didn’t wait very long to make an impact upon his return to the lineup Monday. The designated hitter, who missed Sunday’s finale in Cleveland with a sore left shoulder, hit a game-opening triple that sparked a four-run first inning and propelled the team to a 10-8 win in Boston. Eaton now has 18 triples since the start of the 2014 season, tied for the most in the majors. “I don’t hit the ball the farthest, so when it hits a gap or something you’ve got to have three right in your mind that you’re going to run three,” Eaton said. “If it’s going to take a clean play to get you out, take the risk and do it. It is difficult to have those clean relays.”

INF Jose Abreu took a pitch from Joe Kelly off his wrist in the first inning, but shook it off to go 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday’s victory. Abreu bumped his current hitting streak to seven games, during which time he is 10-for-27 for a .370 average, and was one of six different White Sox batters to drive in a run Monday. “These guys have been swinging pretty good lately and they’re aggressive and we’ve been getting some runs in the first inning, so it’s nice to jump out in the first inning,” manager Robin Ventura said.

LHP John Danks watched his scoreless streak go up in smoke early Monday night. After entering the outing with a scoreless streak of 12 1/3 inning, the left-hander gave up a two-run home run to Red Sox DH David Ortiz. Danks lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs -- six earned -- on nine hits and a walk. “Obviously frustrated with the results, but I feel good about how I threw the ball,” Danks said. “It wasn’t much different than my last couple. I just didn’t strike out, put the ball in play and [they] found holes.”

OF Melky Cabrera joined the White Sox’s hit parade in the first inning, doubling in the third at-bat of the game to plate Chicago’s fifth run. The two-bagger stretched his hitting streak to six games -- he’s batting .462 (12-for-26) with two home runs and 10 RBIs in that time -- and gave him multiple hits in five consecutive games, which is the longest of his career.