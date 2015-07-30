INF Carlos Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a career-long 11 games with a ninth-inning double. Sanchez, who pinch-hit for injured DH Emilio Bonifacio, has hit .415 (17-for-41) during that stretch.

1B Jose Abreu was the beneficiary of a fluke play in the outfield Tuesday, as his sixth-inning flyout turned into a two-run homer when Red Sox CF Mookie Betts made an athletic catch but tumbled into the Boston bullpen and dropped the ball. “I knew he had gone over,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura, whose challenge led to the initial call -- an out -- being overturned. “Once he went over, it looked like he had it. Once he went over, you’re questioning it. We have replay and saw it was on the ground and wanted to look at it.” Abreu, who went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, leads the team with 16 home runs.

LF Melky Cabrera was a tough out Tuesday, as he recorded his first game with four or more hits since June 21 against Texas, when he had five. Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a triple and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Cabrera, batting .281 with 47 RBIs this season, has logged multi-hit games in six straight contests, the longest such streak for a White Sox player since Jermaine Dye had a six-game string from June 23-28, 2009.

C Geovany Soto reached base five times for only the second time in his career, going 2-for-2 with three walks and three RBIs on Tuesday. Soto has reached safely with a hit or walk in each of his past six games with a plate appearance, tying a season-high on-base streak. Soto is batting .248 in 51 games this season.

LHP Jeff Samardzija made the most of what might have been his final start in a White Sox uniform. Samardzija, mired in trade rumors, gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in eight-plus innings. He retired 13 consecutive batters between the second and sixth innings and held the Red Sox hitless for 21 straight batters after coughing up a home run in the second inning. “I felt great,” said Samardzija, who has lasted seven or more innings in his past 10 consecutive starts. “I‘m just trying to get better every time out. You just want to get better, and I think I’ve done that.”

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio left the game in the fifth inning with a left rib injury, and he will be evaluated Wednesday. Bonifacio, making his return from the bereavement list after missing the last seven games, doubled in his only at-bat of the game. He is batting .169 for the season.