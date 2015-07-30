2B Carlos Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a career-long 12 games with a second-inning double, and he finished with three hits. He is 20-for-46 (.435) during the streak.

LHP Chris Sale, who leads the American League and is second in the majors with 170 strikeouts, starts Thursday night’s finale of the series with the Red Sox in Boston. He is coming off his ninth win of the season. Sale is 1-0 with an 0.89 ERA in six career appearances -- two starts -- against Boston and 0-0 with an 0.87 in 10 1/3 innings lifetime at Fenway Park.

LHP Jose Quintana, a victim of a lack of support earlier this season, pitched 6 1/3 solid innings to win his second straight start Wednesday in Chicago’s 9-2 rout of Boston. “It wasn’t his sharpest outing, but I think probably what he’s used to is we’re not scoring too many runs, so for him it’s a welcome break,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He got some runs early, and he just grinded through and got to the point where he could turn it over to the bullpen.”

CF Adam Eaton led off Wednesday night’s game with a home run, the fourth time in his career -- all this season -- opened a game with a homer. He has hit in seven straight games, going 12-for-30 (.400) over that span. He is 9-for-17 (.529) with four RBIs and seven runs in his past four games.

INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace injury INF Emilio Bonifacio on the roster. Garcia is hitting .294 with 28 stolen bases in the minors. He was with the White Sox from July 23-25 while Bonifacio was on the bereavement list, and he got a hit in his lone at-bat.

LF Melky Cabrera singled in both the first and second innings and had three hits Wednesday, driving in a run for a ninth consecutive game with an RBI. He has seven straight multi-hit games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first player since Brian McCann in 2006 with seven straight multi-hit games with an RBI. It is the longest such streak by a White Sox player since 1914. He is 8-for-16 in the current series and 19-for-37 during an eight-game hitting streak. “Don’t touch that guy -- he’ll burn ya,” CF Adam Eaton said.

INF Emilio Bonifacio was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 29 with a left oblique strain that caused him to leave Tuesday’s game. In 45 games for Chicago this season, Bonifacio is batting .169/.200/.195 with no homers and four RBIs.