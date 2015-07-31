LHP Chris Sale hopes to have a short memory after Thursday’s seven-run debacle. The four-time All-Star southpaw took a batted ball off his thigh in the first inning but stayed in the game, only to be chased after failing to retire any of the five batters he faced in the sixth inning. Sale surrendered seven runs, a career-high 12 hits and a walk while striking out seven. It was the first time he gave up seven or more runs since a nine-run fiasco on April 30. “It’s almost so bad you just forget about it,” he said. “This one’s going to be forgotten before I even walk out of that door tonight. It’s so bad that you just kind of throw it in the garbage, really. Just move on, and I’ll be ready next time.”

INF Justin Sellers is on his way to Chicago, as the White Sox acquired the minor-leaguer from the Pirates for cash or a player to be named. Sellers, 29, was on the disabled list all season with a sore right Achilles tendon until he was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. He is hitting .288 (15-for-52) with two RBIs in 16 minor league games this year. He was assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. Sellers is viewed as infield depth, especially with INF Micah Johnson on Charlotte’s disabled list.

OF Avisail Garcia got a day off Thursday to regroup. He went 8-for-31 (.258) in the first seven games of the White Sox’s eight-game road trip and was replaced in right field by J.B. Shuck, who had a hit Thursday and was 1-for-3 with a double in the series opener against the Red Sox on Monday. “It’s a day to work on some stuff,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Shuck’s been playing well, you can get him in there. It does two things.” Garcia, ranked third in the AL in outfield assists with 11, is batting .268 over 90 games this season.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-4 Thursday and raised his July batting average to .299 (26-for-87). He has also been flashing his glove lately, making some difficult plays during the White Sox’s series in Boston. “He’s been playing some fantastic defense for us,” manager Robin Ventura said. “You get the guys in the middle of the field for us, him and (2B Carlos Sanchez), we’ve turned some big double plays in recent weeks that really help you and help your pitchers. He’s been right there. He’s been on time.”