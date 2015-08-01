OF J.B. Shuck left the White Sox’s game Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field with a left hamstring injury and could land on the 15-day disabled list. Shuck entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement and tripled home a run in Chicago’s 13-6 loss against the New York Yankees. He scored on a wild pitch and might have injured himself on that play. He will be reassessed Saturday.

CF Adam Eaton continued his hot hand at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in the White Sox’s 13-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Eaton extended his hitting streak to nine games and is hitting .444 during that stretch. He has reached base safely in all 14 games since the All-Star break. Eaton doubled and scored in the third inning, which extended his string of games with at least one run scored to a career-high eight straight.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-2 and slugged a two-run homer in the White Sox’s 13-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. It was Abreu’s third time hitting a homer in the past four games and he extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

LHP Carlos Rodon struggled through three-plus innings in the White Sox’s 13-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. The hard-throwing rookie allowed eight earned runs on eight hits and got into trouble with wildness, walking four and uncorking three wild pitches. He allowed a grand slam to 1B Mark Teixeira in the second inning and then walked DH Alex Rodriguez prior to Teixeira’s second homer of the game in the fifth, off RHP Matt Albers. Rodon has struggled with accuracy all season.

LHP John Danks (5-8, 4.97) will make the start for the White Sox on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is struggling in home starts this season, posting a 2-5 record with a 5.68 ERA in 11 starts at U.S. Cellular Field. He allowed six runs on nine hits in just 4 1/3 innings in his most recent outing, in which he took a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Danks is 2-3 with a 5.64 ERA in his career against the Yankees.

RHP Jeff Samardzija was not traded by White Sox GM Rick Hahn prior to the non-waivers trade deadline Friday, which means he will likely be with Chicago the rest of the season. Unless Samardzija signs a contract extension, he will become a free agent in the offseason. Hahn weighed the risks of hanging onto him versus trading him for prospects, and decided the hard-throwing righty’s worth is greater staying with the team for a wild-card chase in the American League.