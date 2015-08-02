OF J.B. Shuck was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring that occurred Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Shuck might be a bench player, but he proved his worth by playing multiple positions and pinch-hitting in clutch situations. Shuck is hitting .278 with six doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs in 54 games.

CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 2-for-4 against the New York Yankees. Eaton scored two runs and has reached base in all 15 games Chicago has played since the All-Star break.

RF Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 in an 8-2 victory against the New York Yankees. Garcia is struggling offensively, though. He’s hitting just .194 with one extra-base hit and two RBIs in his last 18 games and hasn’t hit a home run since June 8, a span of 44 games. He did, however, make another great leaping catch at the wall in right field to rob Yankees SS Didi Gregorious of a homer.

INF/OF Leury Garcia will be used more often after an injury landed OF J.B. Shuck on the 15-day disabled list. Garcia, primarily an infielder, has some experience playing in the outfield and manager Robin Ventura plans to tap into it. Garcia has gotten into just three games and is 1-for-4 (.250) since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on July 29 because of an injury to INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-3 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games in an 8-2 win against the New York Yankees. Abreu is hitting.478 with 16 RBIs during the streak and has driven in a run in six straight games.

LHP Carlos Rodon allowed eight runs on eight hits Friday against the New York Yankees, including a grand slam by 1B Mark Teixeira to highlight a five-run second inning. Rodon struggled with location and wildness, and that wound up costing him some runs. Manager Robin Ventura said it’s all just part of the rookie’s growth process in the major leagues. “Every time Carlos goes up against a team that’s a veteran lineup throughout (and) they have some switch hitters, you’re going to probably get taught a lesson at some point,” Ventura said. “Hopefully you can learn from that and go from there.”

3B Tyler Saladino could be used in the outfield while OF J.B. Shuck (hamstring) is on the 15-day disabled list. Shuck had become manager Robin Ventura’s top pinch-hitting option and was getting more spot starting assignments recently. Saladino, a rookie, has taken over the starting duties as third baseman. Now, he could be an option to start in the outfield or shift there mid-game if needed.

LHP John Danks bounced back from a rough outing in his start July 27 in Boston by earning the win in an 8-2 victory against the New York Yankees. Danks topped out at 94 mph on his fastball, 2 mph faster than his season average, and tied a season high with eight strikeouts. He also walked four, but he allowed only one run in 5 2/3 innings. Danks is three years into his recovery from shoulder surgery. “The first time I looked up and saw 93 (mph), I wanted to throw confetti out there,” Danks said of his velocity bump. “It’s definitely gotten better.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-5, 3.82 ERA) will start Sunday in the finale of a series against the New York Yankees. Samardzija told reporters that he looked forward to helping the White Sox compete for a wild-card spot in the American League, after not being traded before the deadline Friday. “We need to keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” Samardzija said. “Keep pitching the ball well and keep hitting. We’ve been playing great baseball. We need to keep it up, and there’s still places we could improve, and we have two months to do it.”

RHP Scott Carroll was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte because an extra arm was needed in the bullpen for a game against the New York Yankees. Manager Robin Ventura said Carroll might not be around too long, though. A hamstring injury Friday put OF J.B. Shuck on the 15-day disabled list, so there will be another need for a position-playing prospect soon. The most likely candidate is Charlotte OF Trayce Thompson.