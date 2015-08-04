OF Trayce Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Thompson, 24, is the younger brother of Klay Thompson, who plays for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, and Mychel Thompson, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011-12 season. Thompson’s father, also named Mychel, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Trayce Thompson hit .260 with 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, 53 runs and 11 stolen bases for Charlotte. He will be used as a utility outfielder while OF J.B. Shuck is on the 15-day disabled list.