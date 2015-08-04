FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 4, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Trayce Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Thompson, 24, is the younger brother of Klay Thompson, who plays for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, and Mychel Thompson, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011-12 season. Thompson’s father, also named Mychel, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Trayce Thompson hit .260 with 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, 53 runs and 11 stolen bases for Charlotte. He will be used as a utility outfielder while OF J.B. Shuck is on the 15-day disabled list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.