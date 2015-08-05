OF Trayce Thompson was called up by the White Sox on Monday from Triple-A Charlotte. He wasn’t in the starting lineup and didn’t get into the game. Thompson’s family attended and watched from a luxury suite. His father, Mychal, was the No.1 pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, while his brothers - Klay and Mychal - each made it to the NBA. Klay Thompson helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship this past season. Thompson, 24, spent six seasons in the minors with the White Sox after being drafted in 2009. He’ll fill the outfield utility role that was vacated by OF J.B. Shuck, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday (strained left hamstring).

LHP Chris Sale (9-6, 3.20) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in a matchup of star pitchers. Sale will match up against RHP Chris Archer, the ace of the Rays’ pitching staff. Sale (177) and Archer (173) are the top two strikeout artists in the American League, but have never pitched against each other. Sale is coming off a tough outing in his last start, in which he took the loss at the Boston Red Sox after allowing seven runs on a career-high 12 hits against him in five innings. Sale is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career appearances against Tampa Bay (six starts).

LHP Jose Quintana took another no-decision in the White Sox’s 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the 46th he’s taken since 2012, which leads the major leagues. Quintana, who allowed two runs in six innings, has allowed two-or-less runs in 14 of his last 21 starts.

CF Adam Eaton was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the American League on Monday along with White Sox 1B Jose Abreu. The pair headed up a great week for Chicago’s offense, which averaged seven runs a game. Eaton hit .517 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs, along with scoring 10 runs and stealing three bases. “The past week I got on and (Abreu) hit me in,” said Eaton, who went 0-for-4 against the Rays on Monday and had an 11-game hitting streak end. “Hopefully we can continue that. That was kind of the goal coming into spring training and coming into the season, hopefully to score a lot of runs. I have to get on for him and he does what he does.”

1B Jose Abreu was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the American League on Monday along with White Sox CF Adam Eaton. Abreu hit .400 for the week (10-for-25) with three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and scored seven runs. He posted a .500 on-base percentage and .880 slugging percentage for his second career weekly award. Abreu went 2-for-3 with a game tying two-run homer in the White Sox’s 5-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, extending his hitting streak to 14 games with a double in the fourth inning. “I am very happy for the award and for the moment we are experiencing right now (as a team),” Abreu said through an interpreter. “The award is something that doesn’t mean a lot if we’re not in the race we’re in now.”