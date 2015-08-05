2B Carlos Sanchez has turned around his season in the past couple weeks. Sanchez had often looked overmatched until his recent hot spell, which stretches back to early July. Sanchez went 1-for-4 with Tuesday in the White Sox’s 11-3 loss to the Rays, and is hitting .328 with six doubles, three homers and five RBIs in his past 18 games. He has nine extra-base hits in his past 13 games and put together a career-high 12-game hitting streak that ended last week in Boston.

LHP Chris Sale is struggling all of a sudden and it’s been pretty ugly the past two times he’s taken the mound. Sale took the loss in the White Sox’s 11-3 loss Tuesday against the Rays, which was his second straight outing allowing seven runs. “It’s bad,” Sale said. “I really don’t know what to say about it other than just I’ve been the weak link (the last) couple times out. I‘m not leaving my team a chance to win; I‘m not doing my job at all.”

DH Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 and had a 14-game hitting streak end in the White Sox’s 11-3 loss Tuesday night to the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu hit .367 with five homers and 18 RBIs during the streak.

LHP Carlos Rodon (4-4, 4.84) is looking to rebound from a tough outing when he takes the mound to start for the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in a series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. Rodon, who has never faced the Rays, allowed a career-high eight runs on eight hits in just three innings July 31 against the New York Yankees. He allowed seven runs in four innings July 21 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but also had scoreless outings immediately before and after that one. Rodon has battled command issues and wildness all season.

LF Melky Cabrera could see more time at DH for the White Sox while OF J.B. Shuck is on the 15-day disabled list for the next two weeks with a left hamstring strain. Manager Robin Ventura is looking for ways to sprinkle rookie OF Trayce Thompson into the lineup, and one way might be moving Cabrera to DH against left-handers and putting Thompson in left field. That would take left-handed hitting 1B/DH Adam LaRoche, who’s struggled against lefties, out of the lineup. Thompson, 24, was recalled Monday and has yet to make his major league debut.