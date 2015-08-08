CF Trayce Thompson went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Those were his first two big league hits. He came in the fourth inning after CF Adam Eaton suffered a shoulder injury.

CF Adam Eaton jammed his left shoulder when he caught Ben Zobrist’s long fly in the White Sox’s 3-2 loss Friday night to the Royals. Eaton said he has “been dealing with it a couple of weeks.” He came out of a game July 25 at Cleveland with a sore shoulder and sat out the next game.

RHP Nate Jones worked a spotless eighth inning. It was his first major league appearance since April 3, 2014. He had elbow surgery in May 2014.

1B Jose Abreu had a run-producing double in the sixth inning for the first White Sox run. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games, going 22-for-64 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

LHP John Danks fell to 9-2 in 20 career starts against the Royals. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings in the 3-2 loss Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

RHP Jeff Samardzija has never defeated the Royals. He is 0-4 with a 5.95 ERA in four career appearances against the Royals. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in two starts against them this season. He was suspended five games for his part in an April 23 bench-clearing brawl with the Royals at Chicago. In losing the season opener at Kansas City, he hit LF Alex Gordon and CF Lorenzo Cain with pitches that angered the Royals.