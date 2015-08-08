FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 9, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Trayce Thompson went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Those were his first two big league hits. He came in the fourth inning after CF Adam Eaton suffered a shoulder injury.

CF Adam Eaton jammed his left shoulder when he caught Ben Zobrist’s long fly in the White Sox’s 3-2 loss Friday night to the Royals. Eaton said he has “been dealing with it a couple of weeks.” He came out of a game July 25 at Cleveland with a sore shoulder and sat out the next game.

RHP Nate Jones worked a spotless eighth inning. It was his first major league appearance since April 3, 2014. He had elbow surgery in May 2014.

RHP Nate Jones worked a spotless eighth inning. It was his first major league appearance since April 3, 2014. He had elbow surgery in May 2014.

1B Jose Abreu had a run-producing double in the sixth inning for the first White Sox run. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games, going 22-for-64 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

LHP John Danks fell to 9-2 in 20 career starts against the Royals. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings in the 3-2 loss Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

RHP Jeff Samardzija has never defeated the Royals. He is 0-4 with a 5.95 ERA in four career appearances against the Royals. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in two starts against them this season. He was suspended five games for his part in an April 23 bench-clearing brawl with the Royals at Chicago. In losing the season opener at Kansas City, he hit LF Alex Gordon and CF Lorenzo Cain with pitches that angered the Royals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.