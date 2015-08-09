FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 9, 2015

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Trayce Thompson said he received a lot of calls and texts after going 2-for-2 with a double and scored a run Friday in his second big league game. “Only time the phone has gone crazy like that,” Thompson said was after his brother Klay scored 37 points in one quarter for Golden State. “Just funny people are texting me about myself instead.”

LHP Jose Quintana, who starts the series finale Sunday, is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his past three starts. He leads the majors with 46 no-decisions since 2012. He has a career 0-6 record against the Royals.

CF Adam Eaton was back in the lineup Saturday after exiting in the fourth inning Friday when he fell and jammed his left shoulde.

DH Jose Abreu hit his 20th and 21st home runs in Saturday’s loss. It was his fifth career multi-home run game. His previous was June 27, 2014, at Toronto. He has hit safely in 17 of his past 18 games, a .353 average with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in that span.

RHP Jeff Samardzija was removed in the Royals’ four-run fifth, his second straight start he has failed to make it through five innings. Samardzija has permitted 16 runs and 13 hits in 9 1-3 innings, ballooning his ERA to 4.62 in his past two starts. He is 0-5 against the Royals. He is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA in three starts this season against the Royals.

