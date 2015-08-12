LHP Chris Sale got back to his dominating form Monday in the White Sox’s 8-2 win to start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale, who had allowed seven runs in each of his previous two starts, went 7 1/3 innings, struck out seven and allowed just two runs on five hits. He did a better job of mixing his pitches than his prior two outings and kept the Angels guessing, which made his high-90s fastball even more overpowering.

White Sox OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring strain) and UTL Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) are each close to starting rehab assignments in the minor leagues. “Once they go out and start playing, we’re going to get a better idea of what they can do,” manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday.

RF Avisail Garcia is still learning how to pick out good pitches and drive them with authority at the major-league level, but his learning curve has taken a significant incline lately. Garcia went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs in the White Sox’s 8-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night and has now hit four home runs in his past six games. Prior to the hot spell, Garcia hadn’t homered since June 8 for a homerless drought of 46 games. “He’s working on stuff and it’s part of his maturity and his experience that he’s going through,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It didn’t happen right away. I think he’s starting to understand a little bit more that he’s a strong kid, and when he hits it on the barrel and gets it in the air, it’s gonna go. That’s part of the maturation process for him, that he’s got to go through.”

LHP Carlos Rodon (4-4, 5.00) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. Rodon, who has struggled with command in his past few starts, isn’t being considered for a stint in the bullpen to help iron out the problem. Manager Robin Ventura isn’t a fan of the bullpen notion. ”Any guy that comes in form the bullpen, he has to throw strikes,“ Ventura said. ”That’s No. 1, a guy that comes in out of the pen. It doesn’t do you any god to have a guy coming out of the pen that doesn’t throw strikes, so for him, he’s a starter and I think he has the shot to be able to do that and he has to take advantage of that and take control of that.

C Tyler Flowers started behind the plate for the White Sox on Monday in their 8-2 win to start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. This past weekend, Flowers needed a bag of fluid injected into his body to ward off effects of possible dehydration during a series in Kansas City. He felt much better Monday and proved it by going 2-for-4 and hitting a 405-foot home run to dead center field off Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker. It was his first home run since July 1 at the St. Louis Cardinals.