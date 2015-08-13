OF Trayce Thompson is giving the White Sox something to think about in his brief exposure to the major leagues. Thompson, 24, is hitting .444 in nine at bats since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte Aug. 3, and clubbed his first career homer Tuesday night in Chicago’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels. “It kind of felt like I’ve been there before,” said Thompson, whose older brothers and father all played in the NBA. “It’s something I’ll remember forever, that’s for sure.”

OF J.B. Shuck fielded ground balls into left field and played some light catch in the outfield prior to the White Sox’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Shuck, on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain, is nearing the start of a minor-league rehab assignment. He’s been testing his hamstring this week with stops and starts, and change of direction movements, and said it feels good. “I’ve been (testing) it the last couple days and every day I get a little bit stronger and get a little bit more explosive on the running,” Shuck said.

LHP Carlos Rodon had the best start of his brief career to lead the White Sox to a 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Battling command issues in his previous three starts, Rodon got into a quick jam in the first inning. It turned out to be a tone-setter for the rest of his performance. He escaped without damage and struck out CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols back-to-back with runners on first and second. Rodon set career highs by pitching seven innings and striking out 11, allowing four hits and just one walk. The 11 strikeouts are the second most by a White Sox rookie in franchise history, trailing only Jason Bere’s 12 in 1993, also against the Angels.

1B Adam LaRoche didn’t start in the White Sox’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday and could see his playing time reduced as a result of his season-long struggles at the plate. Manager Robin Ventura said he might try to get LF Melky Cabrera some rest by playing him at DH, having rookie Trayce Thompson play LF and keeping a glove on the hand of slugging 1B Jose Abreu. That plan could change when injured OF J.B. Shuck comes off the 15-day disabled list, but for now LaRoche will likely stay in the dugout most games.

LHP John Danks (6-9, 4.79) will start for the White Sox in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angeles on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks took a loss in his last start, Aug. 7 at the Kansas City Royals, but only allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He also struck out six. Danks has been pleased with the return of some velocity to his fastball the past couple starts and it has shown in his stat line. He has 14 strikeouts combined in his past two starts, after whiffing 15 total in his previous four outings.

UTL Emilio Bonifacio was sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Bonifacio has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 29 with a strained left oblique muscle. OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring strain) might also begin a rehab assignment this week. “We’re happy with where they’re at at this point,” manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday. “Once they go out and start playing, we’re going to get a better idea of what they can do. It’s one thing to go out here and run around a little bit, but once you play, it’s a whole lot different (story) as far as reacting, especially with a hamstring.”