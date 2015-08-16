LHP Chris Sale (10-7, 3.47 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Sunday in the finale of a series against the crosstown rival Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale was strong in his last outing, posting the win on Aug. 10 against the Los Angeles Angels, but he is 2-3 with a 6.39 ERA in his past five starts.

LHP Jose Quintana took the loss in the White Sox’s 6-3 defeat against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings. It was a solid day statistically for Quintana, but he still wasn’t pleased with his performance. It was his first loss since July 12 against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “Too many pitches with two outs, especially early in the game,” he said. “But two runs with two outs, 3-2 (count) two times, tried to go away one time, go in the next time. That’s all. I missed in a big moment and it happens.”

1B Jose Abreu led the White Sox in a 6-3 loss Saturday to the Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field, going 2-for-3 with a double. He is hitting .316 in his last 21 games (25-for-79).

3B Tyler Saladino extended his hitting streak to six games and made three impressive plays in the field to help the White Sox retire the Cubs in order in the second inning on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Saladino made a running catch of a popup, stayed with a grounder that popped out of his glove to nail DH Jorge Soler at first and made a diving stab of a line drive by RF Chris Denorfia. Saladino isn’t tearing it up offensively, but his defense has been the key to staying in the lineup.

DH Adam LaRoche was back in the White Sox’s starting lineup Saturday in their 6-3 loss to the rival Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field. LaRoche, who’s mired in a slump at the plate, went 1-for-4 and scored a run as the DH, a day after going 0-for-4. Manager Robin Ventura is starting to get asked more frequently about benching LaRoche, but he still hopes to see the veteran turn it around for the stretch run. “I think everybody has that in there, (where) it does get to a point where you’ve got to try somebody else,” Ventura said. “Right now, we’re hoping he gets back to where he can knock in some runs and be productive and be a part of it.”