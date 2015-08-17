OF Trayce Thompson impressed the White Sox enough to keep him over veteran UTL Emilio Bonifacio, who was designated for assignment Sunday. The White Sox needed to open a spot on the 25-man active roster after OF J.B. Shuck was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, so they opted to eliminate Bonifacio rather than Thompson. The rookie has six hits in his first 12 at bats in the major leagues, including his first career home run. “I think you look at what Trayce has done since he’s been up here, you have some options there,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We are going to run into some lefties coming up here on the road trip (this week). He’s going to get some playing time. You like what he has done and it’s a credit to him and you have to make a decision based on that.”

LHP Chris Sale is dominating again for the White Sox. The ace left-hander overpowered the Cubs on Sunday in the White Sox’s 3-1 victory to conclude a weekend series at U.S. Cellular Field, matching a career high 15 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. He struck out 12 through six innings and struck out the side in the first, fourth and seventh innings. He surpassed the 200 strikeout plateau for a third straight season to join Ed Walsh as the only two pitchers in White Sox history to have three straight seasons with at least that many whiffs. “He’s just scratching the surface of himself,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s outstanding. He’s been that way for several years and he’s going to keep getting better.”

OF J.B. Shuck was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list by the White Sox on Sunday. Shuck, who went on the DL on Aug. 1 with a left hamstring strain, played three games on a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte. Shuck is hitting .278 with six doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs in a backup role for the White Sox this season.

1B Jose Abreu hit a solo home run, his 22 homer of the season, and went 2-for-3 in the White Sox’s 3-1 win Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. Abreu has 14 extra-base hits and is hitting .329 in his last 22 games. “The only thing I can say is that if you’re healthy, you can be at your best and try to have your swing short, because that is going to give you an opportunity to hit a ball in every part of the strike zone,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “I don’t have an exact secret.”

LHP Carlos Rodon (5-4, 4.61) will try to build off a great start in his last trip to the mound when he starts for the White Sox to start a series at the Los Angeles Angels. Rodon’s last start on Aug. 11 was also against the Angels. He pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed just four hits and struck out a career high 11, the most by a White Sox rookie since Jason Bere struck out 12 in a game Sept. 20, 1993, against the Angels.

UTL Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sunday prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs. Bonifacio, 30, was the odd man out after reserve OF J.B. Shuck was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Bonifacio, 30, is hitting .167 in 78 at bats for the White Sox this season, playing sparingly in a backup role.