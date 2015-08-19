CF Adam Eaton has heated up since the All-Star break, hitting .321 (27 for 84) in his last 21 games, raising his season average from .247 to .261. Since the break, Eaton ranks third in the American League with 24 runs scored.

LHP John Danks gave up three runs in the first inning but settled in and managed to go seven innings Tuesday against the Angels in a 5-3 loss. He gave up five runs (four earned) in all, on five hits and one walk. “Johnny was pretty good,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “After that first inning, he was tough. Command, throwing strikes has been much different than earlier. I think he has that confidence he can go in there and throw it, better velocity and that changeup, he’s got a great feel for now. And his curveball.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Wednesday against the Angels. Samardzija has lost three consecutive decisions, his longest losing streak since a four-game slide in April of 2013. He is 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.