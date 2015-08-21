2B Carlos Sanchez hit his 17th double of the season in Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez, who ranks third in doubles among American League rookies, finished 2-for-3 and has hit safely in 18 of his past 19 road games. During that span, Sanchez is batting .400 (26-for-65) with nine doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

RF J.B. Shuck made a stellar defensive play in Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Shuck made a diving backhanded catch of CF Mike Trout’s line drive in the bottom of the seventh inning. At the plate, Shuck went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, and now has hits in six of his last seven games.

RHP Zach Putnam has not been scored upon in 11 of his past 13 appearances after Wednesday night. Putnam pitched a perfect eighth inning, retiring all three batters he faced on groundouts in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Putnam extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 4 1/3.

RHP Jeff Samardzija suffered his fourth consecutive loss Wednesday night. Despite getting seven strikeouts in his seven innings and conceding just two walks, Samardzija allowed one run on eight hits while throwing 116 pitches. The right-hander’s last victory came July 28 against the Boston Red Sox.