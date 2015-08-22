LHP Chris Sale will start Friday against the Mariners. Sale is coming off a dominant performance in his last start, in which he shut out the Cubs on one hit through seven innings, striking out 15. He is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA in six career games (four starts) vs. Seattle.

LHP Jose Quintana gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings to get a victory over the Angels on Thursday night. It was his first win in August after two no-decisions and a loss. “I don’t know if it was his sharpest night, but he just continues to battle,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Quintana. “It’s nice for us to get some runs for him, he hasn’t had a ton of it. Once he got through the sixth -- he had struggled somewhat to get there -- you want Jonesy (reliever Nate Jones) going through the middle of their lineup just to control that.”

1B/DH Adam LaRoche went 2-for-4 with a home run Thursday against the Angels, after hitting just .043 (1-for-23) in his previous eight games. He went homerless in July, his first homerless month since May of 2011.

RHP Matt Albers has not allowed an earned run in his past six games, covering 7 1/3 innings. In his last 34 appearances dating back to Sept. 2, 2013, 27 have been scoreless and his ERA is 1.49.