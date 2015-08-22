2B Carlos Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a career-best four games with a two-run double in Friday’s sixth inning, but he didn’t get a chance to celebrate. Sanchez doubled to right with runners on the corners, only to get thrown out trying to extend it into a triple. That ended the sixth with Chicago leading the Mariners 4-0. He added an RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the four-run eighth, then doubled in another run in the ninth for a career-high four RBIs on the night. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two runs in the White Sox’s 11-4 win.

LHP Chris Sale recorded his 12th double-digit strikeout performance of the season, and the 30th of his career, when he fanned 14 Mariners in the 11-4 win at Seattle on Friday night. Sale’s 29 strikeouts in back-to-back games are a career high. He allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings to earn his 12th win of the season.

RHP Daniel Webb began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, throwing a scoreless inning. Webb has been out since Aug. 5 with a strained back.

LHP Carlos Rodon may be coming into his own, as the 22-year-old rookie turned in back-to-back solid starts. Rodon has allowed just two runs on eight hits over 15 innings of his past two outings. He is scheduled to start for the White Sox on Saturday at Seattle.

1B Adam LaRoche was back in the lineup, playing first base, after going 2-for-4 in that role Thursday. LaRoche was the every-day DH until he got benched earlier in the week. On Friday, he went 1-for-5 with an eighth-inning double, but he struck out three times.