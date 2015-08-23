RF Trayce Thompson hit his second home run of the season -- a solo shot -- in the second inning. Thompson, making his fifth start of the season, went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .474 (9-for-19) since being called up earlier this month.

2B Carlos Sanchez extended his career-best hitting streak to five games with a seventh-inning double Saturday night in Seattle. But Sanchez also had a costly error that led to two unearned runs, including the go-ahead score, in the bottom of the sixth.

LHP Chris Sale has made such an impression as of late -- his 29 strikeouts in back-to-back games were a franchise record -- that the hyperbolic comparisons have begun. Manager Robin Ventura said Sale is reminding people of Randy Johnson. “You look at his numbers right now,” Ventura said, “he’s probably better than Randy. Even though he’s a Hall of Famer and all that, that’s a fair comparison.”

LHP Carlos Rodon turned in a solid start Saturday but had to escape with a no-decision. He left the game after seven innings with the White Sox trailing 3-1, having allowed just one earned run off six hits while striking out eight.

LHP John Danks is scheduled to start Sunday at Seattle, and it will be the first time he faces the Mariners this season. That’s a good thing for the White Sox, considering Danks has a 5-6 record and 3.80 ERA when pitching against a team for the first time and is 1-4 with a 6.53 ERA when facing an opponent for the second or third time.