FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 23, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Trayce Thompson hit his second home run of the season -- a solo shot -- in the second inning. Thompson, making his fifth start of the season, went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .474 (9-for-19) since being called up earlier this month.

2B Carlos Sanchez extended his career-best hitting streak to five games with a seventh-inning double Saturday night in Seattle. But Sanchez also had a costly error that led to two unearned runs, including the go-ahead score, in the bottom of the sixth.

LHP Chris Sale has made such an impression as of late -- his 29 strikeouts in back-to-back games were a franchise record -- that the hyperbolic comparisons have begun. Manager Robin Ventura said Sale is reminding people of Randy Johnson. “You look at his numbers right now,” Ventura said, “he’s probably better than Randy. Even though he’s a Hall of Famer and all that, that’s a fair comparison.”

LHP Carlos Rodon turned in a solid start Saturday but had to escape with a no-decision. He left the game after seven innings with the White Sox trailing 3-1, having allowed just one earned run off six hits while striking out eight.

LHP John Danks is scheduled to start Sunday at Seattle, and it will be the first time he faces the Mariners this season. That’s a good thing for the White Sox, considering Danks has a 5-6 record and 3.80 ERA when pitching against a team for the first time and is 1-4 with a 6.53 ERA when facing an opponent for the second or third time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.