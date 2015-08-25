LHP Jose Quintana will look to build upon his career success against the Boston Red Sox when he takes the mound Tuesday night. Quintana is 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP in four career starts against Boston.

1B Jose Abreu remained one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise underachieving offense. Abreu hit his 24th home run on Monday against Boston. In his last 10 games, he is hitting .359 (14 of 39) with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

RHP Zach Putnam was unavailable out of the bullpen for a second consecutive game because of a sore groin. In his past 11 outings, Putnam has allowed one run in 13 1/3 innings.

RHP Zach Putnam remained on the roster but was not available to pitch Monday against Boston because of groin soreness. Putnam felt pain while warming up Saturday against Seattle, and White Sox manager Robin Ventura held him out of action for the next two games. Ventura said the team did not believe the injury was serious.

RHP Jeff Samardzija continued to struggle badly in August. Samardzija allowed five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. He is 0-5 and has allowed 28 earned runs in 28 innings this month.