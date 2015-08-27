FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 27, 2015

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Trayce Thompson was 3-for-4 on Tuesday and now is batting .522 (12-for-23). He has played mostly against left-handers but will start seeing some action against right-handers because of his success. “It’s going to get there,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think the way we are going right now, against lefties he’s in there, and we are going to see when he’s going to get in there against righties.”

LHP Jose Quintana allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings on Tuesday night. He posted his ninth no-decision of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.72 ERA art U.S. Cellular Field this season.

OF Adam Eaton was 1-for-5 Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Before that, Eaton was batting .324 (35-for-108) with 21 runs scored in the previous 28 games.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Before that, he was batting .370 (17-for-46) with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs in 12 games against Boston in his career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
