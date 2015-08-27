OF Trayce Thompson was not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Wednesday in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Thompson, who nearly hit for the cycle on Tuesday, is hitting .522 (12-for-23) since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 3, but his playing time is primarily determined by what arm the opposing pitcher uses to throw. Thompson plays almost exclusively against left-handers, whom he’s scorched to the tune of a .588 batting average with two home runs and five RBIs.

LHP Chris Sale came into his start against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday looking to tie former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez as the only pitchers in major league history to strikeout 14-plus hitters in three straight starts. He got halfway there, striking out seven in seven scoreless innings of work. Sale took a no-decision in the White Sox’s 3-0 loss at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale also set a career high for strikeouts in a single season (229). ”It’s cool, but at the end of the day there’s really only one stat that matters, and that’s wins,“ Sale said. ”We just have to keep fighting.

LHP Carlos Rodon (5-5, 4.22) will start for the White Sox on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. Rodon is 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA in his past three starts, which each lasted at least seven innings. The hot stretch started with an 11-strikeout performance Aug. 11 against the Los Angeles Angels, the most strikeouts by a White Sox rookie since Jason Bere whiffed 12 on Sept. 20, 1993.

1B/DH Adam LaRoche is starting to come out of his season-long slump at the plate. LaRoche went 1-for-4 and doubled in the White Sox’s 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field and is 7-for-22 (.318) in his last six games.

LF Melky Cabrera continued to hit Boston Red Sox pitching hard in the White Sox’s 3-0 loss Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera went 3-for-4 to lead Chicago offensively. He hit .452 (14-for-31) with six doubles against the Red Sox this season. He’s hitting .411 (37-for-90) with 13 doubles in his last 22 games against Boston.