CF Adam Eaton broke out of a hitting funk against the Mariners on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. The White Sox’s leadoff hitter went 3-for-3, reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs in Chicago’s 4-2 win. “Him getting on and just creating havoc like that is very important for us,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “We’re always a better team when he’s on there running around the bases.”

RF Avisail Garcia is still having trouble lifting balls in the air with power, which manager Robin Ventura hopes will develop over time. Ventura and others think the hulking Garcia, who has just 11 home runs this season, eventually could hit a lot more balls over the outfield wall. Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBIs against Seattle on Thursday. “People forget this is really his first full year getting through the league,” Ventura said. “With any young player, there are things to improve on. He probably hits the ball on the ground too much for a guy with his size and power. He’ll learn to elevate and get balls in the air and take advantage of his strength.”

RHP Zach Putnam threw an inning of relief Wednesday against the Red Sox and allowed one run. Putnam appears to be back at full strength after a groin strain held him out for four games. Putnam hasn’t been scored upon in 11 of his past 14 outings.

LHP Carlos Rodon continues to learn how to pitch at the major league level for the White Sox, who are starting to see the payoff for taking him third overall in the 2014 draft. Rodon went six-plus innings and allowed just two runs against the Mariners on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. He picked up the win to improve to 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in his past four starts. Rodon has struck out at least five in 14 of his 19 starts.

LHP John Danks (6-11, 4.90 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Friday against the Mariners in the second of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is 4-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 12 starts at home this season, but he is coming off a rough road outing Aug. 23 in Seattle. Danks gave up seven runs on eight hits and lasted just five innings against the Mariners in that game. Danks is 7-7 with a 3.71 ERA in his career against Seattle.